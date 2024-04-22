Police in Kennewick responded to a call of gunshots on Friday night along East 10th Avenue.

Kennewick Officers found shell casings on the ground next to some cars that had been hit with bullets.

Police are still searching for more info on the drive-by shooting

GettyImages - Townsquaremedia GettyImages - Townsquaremedia loading...

The Kennewick Police Department is looking into what they describe as a drive-by shooting from last week.

Kennewick Police Kennewick Police loading...

Late Friday Night Gunfire in Kennewick

According to investigators, last Friday (April 19), just before mid-night at 11:41 PM, Kennewick Police Officers were called to an area near a neighborhood near 402 East 10th Avenue after multiple people dialed 911 to report gunshots.

Evidence was Found at the Scene During the Investigation

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered several vehicles had been hit by bullets from gunfire. In addition, investigators found shell casings near one of the cars.

kennewick police kennewick police loading...

The Hunt for the Suspect in the Drive-by Shooting in Kennewick on Friday

Detectives believe that the shooter had fled the scene in a car and has not been found (as of April 22, 2024). However, according to police, no one was injured in the drive-by. Detectives say they are still investigating the drive-by and believe it is a targeted event.

Anyone with Information is Asked to Contact the Kennewick Police Department

If anyone has information about Friday's drive-by shooting, please call the Kennewick Police Department.

Kennewick Police Non-Emergency Phone Number: 509-628-0333

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at: www.kpdtips.com

Kennewick Friday Night Drive-by Shooting Case Number:

When you call the police, reference case the number" 24-029160.