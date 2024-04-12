Kennewick Police got a call about a car vs pedestrian collision last night

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say drugs or alcohol did not play a role in pedestrian vs car event

Police in Kennewick are looking into a car versus pedestrian crash in Kennewick last night.

The Crash Happened Near a Busy Intersection in Kennewick on Thursday

Officers say that on Thursday (April 11th), around 9:08 PM, they received a call about a person who had been hit by a car near the McDonalds and Burger King fast food eateries near the 2700 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick.

Kennewick Police Officers Quincey Launch an Investigation

According to the police, they immediately began an investigation when they arrived at the accident scene. Investigators say the pedestrian who was struck by the car was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Early Findings from the Investigation into the Car v Pedestrian Accident

Officers say the driver stayed and remained on the scene and cooperated with the Investigation. Early findings in the investigation determined that impairment from drugs or alcohol was not a factor in the pedestrian-versus-car event. Officers said that the accident was now part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with Info is Asked to Contact the Kennewick Police Department

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kennewick Police (non-emergency number) at 509-628-0333 and reference case number KPD 24-026837. Anonymous tips can also be given online at www.kpdtips.com.