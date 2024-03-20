The Kennewick Police Department wants your help identifying this wanted person.

The Kennewick Police Department is Asking for your Help in Finding this Person

In a post on their social media account, The Kennewick Police Department stated that they are looking for a man who officers say is involved in a theft around the McDonalds on the 2700 block of South Quillan Street. According to investigators, the event happened this week (March 18, 2024)

A photo of the Alleged Theif in Kennewick

Kennewick Police Officers say this person was involved in a theft

If you know Anything About the Case, Call the Kennewick Police Department.

You can provide an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com or call non-emergency dispatch (509)-628-0333 and reference the case number: 24-020400

