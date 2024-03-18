A man is in jail after Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that he stabbed another man several times in a rural part of the county.

Sheriff's Deputies Got a Call about a Stabbing in Benton County

Over the weekend, deputies received a call about a man bleeding along the road. Deputies believe the victim had been stabbed multiple times, and first aid had to be administered at the scene. Soon after, first responders arrived, and the victim was rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

BCSO Deputies at the scene of the alleged stabbing BCSO Deputies at the scene of the alleged stabbing loading...

An Investigation Led Deputies to the Suspect in the Benton County Stabbing Case

Investigators were quickly able to determine a suspect and pinpoint the location of the stabbing. Shortly afterward, deputies located the suspect by the riverbank. The suspect was found and eventually taken into custody without incident. The Benton County Sheriff's Office states that the stabbing incident is an ongoing investigation.

BCSO Deputies at the scene of the alleged stabbing BCSO Deputies at the scene of the alleged stabbing loading...

