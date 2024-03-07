The Kennewick Police Department of Corrections wants your help in finding this wanted person.

The Kennewick Police Department is Asking for your Help in Finding this Person

In a post on their social media account, The Kennewick Police Department stated that the Washington State Department of Corrections is looking for Jackson Tidwell. The Law enforcement agency says that Tidwell is wanted for failing to comply.

Kennewick Police KPD Photo: KPD loading...

A photo of the wanted individual is below.

Photo: KPD Photo: KPD loading...

If you know anything about this case or have seen this person, contact the Kennewick Police Department.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 509-628-0333 or www.kpdtips.com.

Other Tri-Cities Area Crime Stories

A student is in trouble after police say he brought a gun to school.

Kennewick Police arrest a heavily intoxicated man causing a disturbance by threatening violence at a local business.

Help Kennewick Police locate a jewelry thief who stole a $6,000 necklace.

Merrick Parnell's Top Stories on NewsRadio 610 KONA

There is an update in the I-5 shooting case back in Febuary on the Frewway south of Seattle.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 27-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lily Gladstone, an American actress of Native American descent, has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mollie, an Osage woman who survived the Osage Indian murders, in Martin Scorsese's crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon."