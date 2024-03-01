There is an update in the I-5 shooting case back in Febuary on the Frewway south of Seattle.

The car was shot on I-5 Near Seattle

In a report, detectives say that just before 11 pm on February 19, 2024, Washington State Patrol (WSP) received a 911 call from a person stating that they were shot at southbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila, Washington.

A Driver was shot and rushed to the Hospital in Seattle

The gunshot victim told troopers that he had sustained injuries from the gunfire and felt like he was going to pass out. Troopers arrived along with the fire department at which time it was confirmed the victim did suffer gunshot injuries and was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives say the Car was Shot Several Times

The victim was able to advise the WSP that he was driving on southbound I-5 approaching I-405 when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He had no description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle. WSP investigators say that the victim's vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the shooting.

Update in the Case from the Washington State Patrol

A witness contacted WSP detectives advising that they witnessed this freeway shooting and provided details on what they observed. The witness reported that they were traveling SB I-5 in the area that this shooting occurred and observed a gray Kia Optima next to the Ford Mustang. The right front window was down and a suspect was sitting partially outside of the Kia firing across the roof at the Mustang with what appeared to be an automatic rifle. The witness also stated that after the shooting the Kia continued SB I-5 at normal freeway speeds and continued south past S. 188th where the witness exited. No license plate or desription of the suspect(s) was obtained by the witness. Detectives also determined that there were three different calibers which indicates there was more than one suspect shooting at the victim vehicle.