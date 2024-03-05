A student is in trouble after police say he brought a gun to school.

The Gun was Discovered by Kennewick High School Staff on Monday

Yesterday, Kennewick High School Staff found a firearm in the backpack of one of their students.

The Kennewick High School Resource Officer was contacted and took the student into custody without incident. The student was later booked at the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

kennewick police bade cuffs loading...

The Kennewick School District Releases a Statment

The Kennewick School District released a statement about the event.

“We want to let you know that one of our students arrived at school, and after a search of their backpack, a firearm was discovered. There was no ammunition, and it was unloaded. The student was taken into custody by Kennewick Police. At no time was the gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students or staff.

Student and staff safety continues to be a top priority. State law and district policy require a mandatory one-year expulsion of students who carry or possess a firearm on school premises or school-provided transportation.

Please discuss this incident with your children to emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please reinforce the importance of telling you or a staff member if there is a weapon at school. In this way, we are all working together to keep our school safe.”