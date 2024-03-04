Police are Looking for an Aledged Jewelry Theif in Kennewick.

Police in Kennewick need your help finding an alleged jewelry thief in the Tri-Cities.

Detectives say that person took a Necklace Valued at Thousands of Dollars from a Local Jewelry shop.

Investigators say that a person reportedly swiped a $6,000 necklace from a local jewelry store in the Tri-Cities. The photo of the suspect in the necklace theft case is below.

KPD KPD loading...

Contact the Kennewick Police Department if you have Any Other Information.

Police are asking anyone with any information on who they may be to please contact the Kennewick Police Department at (509) 628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

