An arrest has been made in the Miton-Freewater Chinese Restaurant Robbery and Manslaughter case.

A Robbery at the Milton-Freewater Restaurant Turns Deadly

According to Milton-Freewater Police, they were called to the Red Tea Garden Chinese Restaurant along Columbia Street for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they found the owner of the Red Tea Garden, Shu Yi Wu, had been hurt in the event. According to reports, the owner was hurt when she tried to stop the robber. She was transported to the St. Mary Medical Center, where she later passed away.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect was in a bar, swiped the change drawer from the cash register, and took off. The thief was confronted outside and came back into the business. According to people close to the victim, the owner was injured trying to stop the robbery from happening.

The Suspect Turned Themselves into the Umatilla County Jail

Yesterday (February 25th) at around 9:30 PM, the suspect, later identified as Emerald Julia Pena, turned herself into the Umatilla County Jail on charges related to Manslaughter and Robbery.

According to Milton-Free Water Police Chief Joe Shurtz, the case is being forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.