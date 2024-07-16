Washington Comes To The Rescue!

Firefighters are operating around the clock in day, swing, and night shifts to combat the Cow Valley Fire. Currently, the fire has burned 133,408 acres in Malheur County, Oregon. The fire's growth has been primarily wind-driven, particularly on the western edge towards East Prong Dry Creek. Firefighters are focusing on establishing fire lines on the northern, eastern, and southern edges, while aviation resources are being used to drop water and fire retardant on the western edges to slow the fire's spread. After a week of working around the clock, the fire is only 16% contained.

Cow Valley Fire

Structure Pro tection

The Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces are actively working on structure protection efforts along Highway 26 and in Westfall. With the threat to the local community decreasing, resources are being adjusted accordingly. One task force was demobilized, while two continue to support the Cow Valley Fire, and two others are being sent to new fires across the state. In response to the severe wildfire season, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are bringing in out-of-state firefighters and equipment to help combat multiple wildfires threatening communities and resources across the state.

Cow Valley Fire

Out-of-State Assistance

Washington Task Forces : Two task forces from Snohomish, Thurston, and Grays Harbor counties have been mobilized to enhance structural firefighting efforts for the Falls Fire in Harney County. This includes 29 firefighters, eight engines, and two water tenders. Additional Support : The ODF has also received 58 resources from New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida to assist with the Salt Creek and Cow Valley Fire. An additional 13 firefighters from Florida are expected to join in the coming days to support the agency’s Incident Management Team 3 and other wildfire efforts.

Fire Status

Location: 9 miles east of Ironside, OR

Size: 133,408 acres

Containment: 16%

Total Personnel: 362

Cause: Human caused, under investigation

Perimeter: 163 miles

Cow Valley Fire

Curr ent Operations

Sunday Night: The fire continued to burn, but progress was made due to lower wind speeds, higher humidity, and cooler temperatures. Monday's Focus: Firefighters were working to connect the leading edges on the southwestern side, strengthen and secure fire lines around the perimeter using cold trailing and mop-up tactics, and collaborate with aviation resources as weather permits. Unmanned Aerial System (UAS): Infrared-equipped drones are monitoring hot spots and may be used for strategic firing operations if necessary.

Weather and Smoke

Temperature: High of 96°F

Humidity: Slightly higher than previous days

Winds: East at 5-8 mph, gusts up to 15 mph

Smoke: Neighboring fires will contribute to smoke in the area. For current smoke information and air quality index, visit airnow.gov .

Cow Valley Fire

Summary

Firefighters are making concerted efforts to contain the Cow Valley Fire, utilizing both ground and aerial resources. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's task forces are providing essential structure protection, while strategic adjustments are being made to resource deployment based on evolving conditions. Weather conditions remain critical, with extreme fire behavior still possible.