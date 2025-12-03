For most of our Nation's history (sans 1940-1973 when the draft was active) our military has relied on volunteer enlistment. Those men and women, much like other service/responder positions, understand they are volunteering to put their life in harm's way (if called upon to do so) to protect their Country and those who live within.

When Their Service Has Ended

Outside of the Vietnam War, our veterans have had our respect and admiration. Unfortunately, many veterans were treated horrifically as the growing unpopularity of the war was taken out on them. That sentiment began to change once the Vietnam Veterans Memorial opened in Washington DC in 1982 to honor their service and sacrifice.

Not all veterans are treated equally around the United States and the latest data revealed by the charity website Smile Hub shows who rates where when it comes to proper treatment of those who served.

Washington State Has An Abysmal Rating

Let's start by drawing on the few positives in our State when it comes to veterans. Of the roughly 17.6 million veterans, the Evergreen State has the 16th largest population of them in the U.S. That's about it...it all goes downhill from there.

We rank 31st for the number of veteran oriented charities in the State and 32nd in community support. Washington has the 34th most veteran owned businesses and are two ticks above 40 for unemployment rate and cost of living. It only continues to drop from there.

Our total amount of VA (Veterans Affairs) spending per veteran is 43rd while our level of homelessness is a staggering and embarrassing 48th. Our combined rank for health & wellness among our veteran population is next to last. Overall, Oregon ranks one place higher than us at 43 while our neighbor to the west, Idaho, has an overall rank of 49.

If you would like to check out where all 50 States sit and see the methodology the Smile Hub used to compile their rankings, click here.

