Washington State has been a filmmaker's paradise for over a century. 1920's "The Last of The Mohicans" was the first film set within our borders, and would be the last for 13 years, until "Tugboat Annie" was shot in Seattle. Fun fact...both films starred Wallace Beery.

The State Has Been Home To Different Genres

You might be aware of Washington State's lengthy horror movie history. If not, you can do a quick catch up here. Maybe it's the thick fog and dreary conditions on the west side that's so attractive for horror flocks, but more festive holidays eventually found the Evergreen State very accommodating.

Some would consider "Sleepless in Seattle" the first Christmas movie filmed here, but it gets the "Die Hard Debate" treatment more than Die Hard when it comes to being viewed as a true Christmas Movie. If it is to you, great...but for identifying truly the first Christmas Movie filmed here, that distinction goes to...

Ira Finkelstein's Christmas Vacation?

No, it isn't a rip off of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. That was the original title of the 2011 film that takes place in Washington State's favorite Christmas town of Leavenworth. You may recognize it by it's more popular title "All I Want Is Christmas".

The Lifetime Network would find a home in Washington State for 2012's "Christmas With Holly". The quaint town of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island would be the setting for the film that begins with a family tragedy forcing three uncles to care for their 6 year-old niece.

Hallmark would bring things back to Leavenworth a decade later for their 2022 offering "Cloudy With A Chance of Christmas" The romantic comedy is the most recent Christmas movie to call Washington State home but there is one other that people mistake for being filmed here, but wasn't.

There Is More Than One Langley

Washingtonians default to our town on Whidbey Island, but there is a Langley in British Columbia, Canada, pictured below, that served as a setting for (surprise) another Hallmark movie "A Maple Valley Christmas".

