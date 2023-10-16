Washington State’s Horrific Film History

When most people think of Cinema and Washington State you get the usual 'Sleepless in Seattle' references, how cute 'Harry and the Hendersons' was, the have did you 'Free Willy' yet? jokes, and other nods to the most recognized films set in Washington State (can anyone say 'Twilight'?).

Get our free mobile app

YouTube/Jo Blo Movie Clips YouTube/Jo Blo Movie Clips "First Blood" loading...

There is so More Much More Though...

The original First Blood was filmed in Washington State, as was Die Hard 2, an Officer and Gentleman, and of course, Top Gun:Maverick. What may be the best kept secret regarding Washington State's Cinematic History is the number of horror movies using the Evergreen State as a backdrop.