Rep. Newhouse To Host Forum On Washington’s Snake River Dams

The four Lower Snake River Dams may be the most fought over entities since the 13 Colonies and Great Britain battled over America's future. For the last few decades entities have fought over the dams removal and maintaining them. We laid out the latest attempt to move forward with breaching the dams last month. One thing that has been made very clear by those advocating to save the dams is that those vested in their survival have not been included in the recent conversations about their future.

Canva Canva loading...

Attempts to change that narrative and get all the stakeholders at the table are being spearheaded by a number of Congressional Representatives whose districts would be most impacted by the loss of the Lower Snake River Dams. Chief among them is Dan Newhouse of Washington State's 4th District.

What Is He Doing?

Newhouse has been beating the drum about the benefits of the Dams since he was first elected to Congress in 2014. He has led, or been part of, a number of panels including one of the most recent when the House Natural Resources Committee held hearings at the Richland High School Auditorium last June.

Get our free mobile app

Newhouse will host a public listening session Wednesday June 17th at Collaboration Hall on the campus of WSU Tri-Cities.

WSU TC/Canva WSU TC/Canva loading...

The public is encouraged to attend and share what impact the Lower Snake River Dams has on them. In attendance will be local and state lawmakers so they can hear the stories from those impacted and take them to Olympia or share with other leaders in their local communities.

The event begins at 5:30pm and is scheduled to last until 7pm. Lawmakers confirmed to attend are:

State Senators Perry Dozier (R) from the 16th District, Waitsburg and Nikki Torres (R) 15th District, Pasco.

Sen. Dozier and Sen. Torres (WA Senate Republicans/Canva) Sen. Dozier and Sen. Torres (WA Senate Republicans/Canva) loading...

Also expected to be there are State Representatives Mary Dye (R) 9th District, Pomeroy and April Connors (R) 8th District Kennewick.

Rep. Dye and Rep. Connors (WA House Republicans/Canva) Rep. Dye and Rep. Connors (WA House Republicans/Canva) loading...

Local Leaders confirmed to attend are Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde, with Commissioners from Adams, Benton, Franklin, and Klickitat Counties also invited. You can register in advance to attend the event by clicking here, though it is not required. you can also sign in and give testimony at the door.