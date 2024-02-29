Spokane Police Ask for Help in Locating Endangered Indigenous Female

The Spokane Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate 27-year-old, Lenetta M. Moses. Officers say she was last seen on February 21, 2024, in the area of Division and Cozza around 10 PM at night.

Downtown Spokane

Investigators say Moses was on foot and was last observed wearing a long-sleeved black sweatshirt and black jogger-style pants. Police say she is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and also has a scar on her cheek.

According to detectives, Moses wears a hearing aid and she speaks Salish that would require the help of an interpreter. Police say Mosses is at high risk due to mental health concerns.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Spokane Police Department.

If you find or see Moses or have information on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Spokane Police Crime Check number at: 509 456-2233. The associated case number is 2024-20033139.

