Richland Police are Searching for a Suspect in a Stolen Truck Case

The Stolen Truck was Found by Richland Police near a School

Yesterday afternoon, just before 5 PM, Richland Police officers responded to Davenport St. and Jadwin Avenue after receiving a call about a stolen truck abandoned in the street. Officers stated that the vehicle was the same truck that had fled from Kennewick Police Department officers a few minutes earlier and had been reported stolen from the Grandview area.

Police Surrounded a Home that they Believed the Suspect was Hiding in

A caller informed investigators that they suspected the driver of the stolen vehicle may have entered a house on Davenport St near Lewis and Clark Elementary. Richland patrol officers, a School Resource Officer, Street Crimes Unit detectives, and a U.S. Marshal surrounded the home and checked to ensure no one had broken in. Officers found a father and his 11-year-old son inside the house, who had arrived home from school. Detectives reported that the pair was grateful that officers had ensured the suspects had not entered their home.

Investigators believed the suspect had likely fled the area on foot before the police arrived. If you have any information about the driver of the stolen truck, please call Richland Police dispatch at 509-628-0333.

