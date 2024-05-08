A group of teens shoplifted from a pharmacy in Seattle

One of the teens stole a woman’s purse

The same suspected purse snatcher also attacked the purse theft victim

A teenager was arrested after attacking a woman and stealing her purse in Seattle.

A Group of Teens Caused some Issues at a Seattle Pharmacy

Seattle police say they arrested a 13-year-old boy back on April 6th after he allegedly stole a woman's purse and attacked her. The incident occurred at a pharmacy on Southwest Barton Street, where an employee confronted a group of teens for not paying for items.

The shoplifting and purse theft victims in Seattle (Photo: Seattle Police Department) The shoplifting and purse theft victims in Seattle (Photo: Seattle Police Department) loading...

One of the Teen Allegedly Stole a Purse

According to the victim, one of the teens took her purse and fled towards the pharmacy's exit. She chased after him and caught up at the entrance, but he threw her to the ground and punched her multiple times.

The Victim Called Police Which Led to an Arrest

The suspect and his gang of shoplifting teens ran away, but the victim called the police, leading to their arrest near 18th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. The 13-year-old was taken into custody for robbery, while the others were identified and released.

Seattle fire crews provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.