Yesterday (Sunday), Kennewick Police responded to a business near the 5000th block of West Clearwater for a disturbance.

Police say the Suspect Threatened to Fight People at the Business.

Officers got a call that said a man was inside a business causing a disturbance and threatening to fight people, and was claiming to have a firearm.

Kennewick Police Kennewick Police loading...

Officers Discovered the Man Might have had too Much to Drink.

When Kennewick Police arrived, they found the 30-year-old suspect, who they say was very drunk. Kennewick Police arrested the suspect on charges related to Provoking an Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing a Police Officer.

