The Kennewick Police Department is helping out the Washington State Department of Corrections in their search for a wanted man.

The Kennewick Police Department is Helping State Department of Corrections in their Search

According to Kennewick Police, Ruben Jennings, is under the supervision of the Washington State Department of Corrections for Residential Burglary. He currently has an active warrant for failure to comply with supervision.

A Photo of the Person Wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections

KPD According to Kennewick Police, Ruben Jennings, is under the supervision of the Washington State Department of Corrections for Residential Burglary. He currently has an active warrant for failure to comply with supervision. (Photo: KPD) loading...

If you Know Anything About this Person, Call the Kennewick Police Department

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 509-628-0333 or submit online tips at www.kpdtips.com.

Merrick Parnell’s Top Stories on 610kona.com

Incident at a Walla Walla School District Building Sparks Concerns For Safety Protocols

An unidentified masked man raises security concerns at Walla Walla Public Schools.

Milton-Freewater Burglary And Shooting: Latest Updates On The Investigation

One is rushed to the hospital after an alleged burglary and shooting in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Community Urged To Assist Kennewick Police In Locating Wanted Individual

The Washington State Department of Corrections and Kenneck Police are on the lookout for a wanted person.