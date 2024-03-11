Over the weekend, a motorcycle versus car crash in Kennewick prompted an investigation and temporary road closures.

Kennewick Police Are Looking into the Motorcycle v Car Incident

The Kennewick Police Department has been investigating a vehicle-versus-motorcycle wreck this past weekend. Due to the crash, the department and emergency responders closed down the westbound lanes in the West of South Huntington Street area. The crash sent debris all across the roadway.

(The roadway was reopened later that same day.)

The crash in Kennewick Photo: KPD The crash in Kennewick

Photo: KPD loading...

The Investigation Continues According to the Kennewick Police Department.

The Kennewick Police Department said in a social media post: “At this time, we are still investigating the collision.

Merrick Parnell's Top Stories on 610kona.com

There is an update in the I-5 shooting case back in Febuary on the Freeway south of Seattle.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 27-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lily Gladstone, an American actress of Native American descent, has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mollie, an Osage woman who survived the Osage Indian murders, in Martin Scorsese's crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon."