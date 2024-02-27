From Washington State To Hollywood: The Inspiring Journey Of Lily Gladstone
10 Facts about Actress Lily Gladstone and Her Connection to Washington State
Lily Gladstone, an American actress of Native American descent, has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mollie, an Osage woman who survived the Osage Indian murders, in Martin Scorsese's crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Her performance in the movie has garnered numerous accolades, including making her the first Native American to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
- Gladstone resided in the Seattle area in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, from the late 1990s until her graduation.
- She is a 2004 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School.
- Gladstone is of Nez Perce and Piegan Blackfeet heritage.
- After completing high school, she returned to Montana to attend the University of Montana in Missoula, where she graduated in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a minor in Native American Studies.
- Gladstone delivered part of her speech in the Blackfeet Language during her acceptance speeches.
- She spent her younger years on the Blackfeet Reservation near Browning, Montana, and attended a small four-room schoolhouse in East Glacier, Montana.
- Gladstone's first experience with acting occurred at the age of six when she participated in school plays organized by the Missoula Children’s Theater on their school tours.
- Her acting debut on the big screen was in the movie "Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian," released in 2012.
- Locally, the Seattle Film Critics Society honored Gladstone with its “Best Lead Actress Award” and its inaugural “John Hartl Pacific Northwest Spotlight Award.”