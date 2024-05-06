10 Eats & Treats Witnessed at Yakima Taco Fest 2024

For what I believe is the third year in a row, Taco Fest fell on a rainy day!

But that didn't stop the enjoyment, entertainment, and deliciousness of one of the most anticipated, fan favorite events in the Yakima Valley!

For the 2nd year, Yakima taco Fest was held at the State Fair Park & Event Center, which is a fantastic place for the event.

Lots of room for the all the numerous vendors to set up shop and serve their specials. (Some could argue, that it was TOO spread out. But, that’s just because I want my tacos faster, with less walking).

The vendors were there in full force, with such delicious tastes!

Los Hernandez Tamales, Fiddle’s, and Tahvio’s BBQ tickled my taste buds the most!

Between the sauces, pulled pork, coleslaw, asparagus tamales, and a “cherry moonshine”, I was full and happy and forgot all about the weather!

Music from the stage and dance performances throughout the grounds helped entertain guests giving them a nice afternoon dinner and a show!

My only critiques for Taco Fest would be more areas to sit. I know maybe the weather had an issue with that, but, standing and walking, while juggling a taco, a plate and a drink, can at times be “muy malo.”

The other issue I faced was parking. It was free, so that was great, but was a little confused about where to park: guests, VIPs, and vendors had different areas they could park, but it wasn’t clearly marked.

So I ended up having to move my car, but oh well, that gave me a “taco break.”

All and all, not focusing on the weather or perhaps the possibility of a soggy taco, Yakima Taco Fest was fun and festive.

A big thank you to Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and I'll be looking forward to Taco Fest 2025!

May 4th, 2024

