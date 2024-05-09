Second Flight From Tri-Cities to Phoenix Coming Soon

Less than three months ago the Tri-Cities Airport announced a new flight with a new partner. American Airlines' maiden flight from Pasco would connect to their hub in Phoenix, AZ, Sky Harbor International Airport. One flight a day between the cities has run daily since February.

Canva Canva loading...

Since that time, the route has become so popular that American Airlines will be expanding their offering to Phoenix this fall. Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport said

Phoenix, with its easy connectivity to Latin America and the entire American Airlines network, has quickly proven popular for the Tri-Cities region.

Get our free mobile app

A second daily flight to Sky Harbor International Airport will begin September 5th. The additional traffic from passengers and the airline will only go to increase the record numbers PSC continues to experience. Last year 873,000 total passengers came through the terminal.

Canva Canva loading...

Three airlines have added new or additional flights since January: Avelo Airlines began service to the Sonoma wine country May 1 and Alaska Airlines will fly to Los Angeles (LAX) in October. Here are the flights planned for the twice daily trips between Phoenix and Tri-Cities starting September 5th.

Tri-Cities Airport American Airlines loading...

American Airlines will continue to use the E75-Embraer 175 that maxes out at 76 passengers.