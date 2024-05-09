Second Flight From Tri-Cities to Phoenix Coming Soon

Second Flight From Tri-Cities to Phoenix Coming Soon

Tri-Cities Airport Facebook

Less than three months ago the Tri-Cities Airport announced a new flight with a new partner.  American Airlines' maiden flight from Pasco would connect to their hub in Phoenix, AZ, Sky Harbor International Airport.  One flight a day between the cities has run daily since February.

Canva
loading...

Since that time, the route has become so popular that American Airlines will be expanding their offering to Phoenix this fall.  Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport said

Phoenix, with its easy connectivity to Latin America and the entire American Airlines network, has quickly proven popular for the Tri-Cities region.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

A second daily flight to Sky Harbor International Airport will begin September 5th.  The additional traffic from passengers and the airline will only go to increase the record numbers PSC continues to experience.  Last year 873,000 total passengers came through the terminal.

Canva
loading...

Three airlines have added new or additional flights since January: Avelo Airlines began service to the Sonoma wine country May 1 and Alaska Airlines will fly to Los Angeles (LAX) in October.  Here are the flights planned for the twice daily trips between Phoenix and Tri-Cities starting September 5th.

American Airlines
loading...

American Airlines will continue to use the E75-Embraer 175 that maxes out at 76 passengers.

The 26 Weirdest Items Washington Residents Can Have In Their Carry-On

After watching a guy make it through TSA's security checkpoint at LAX with pointy antlers in his carry-on, it kind of made us wonder what we could get away with at SEA-TAC and Spokane International Airports.

Who knew we'd find 26 wacky things we could've been toting around in our carry-on all along?

Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

Categories: Articles, Breaking News, Business, Events, KONA News, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA