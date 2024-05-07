Therapeutic Riding Of Tri-Cities Hosts Crew for Amazing Therapy
Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT) promotes the physical, psychological, and social well-being of people with special needs by providing animal-assisted therapies and activities.
On Tuesday, employees from Townsquare Media (KORD, KEYW, KXRX, KONA, KZHR, KFLD, KISS) and McCurley Dealerships volunteered their time doing odd jobs around the facility which included: organizing the pump house storage room, planting flowers, installing a wheelchair access ramp, repairing the goat cage and roof, and cleaning the chicken coop.
Founder and Director Cynthia MacFarlan enjoys helping people of all ages and challenges.
It has long been my dream to pair my love of animals with my experience as a speech therapist. In 2013, I knew the time was right to carve that dream into a reality. With the support of many talented, powerful, and dynamic women TROT was born.
TROT offers several programs for therapeutic and rehabilitative treatment.
• Adaptive Riding
• Path to Success
• Hippotherapy
• Dog Therapy
• Horses Helping Heroes
• Trotter Club
There are many ways to help, such as interning and volunteering:
TROT agrees that volunteers come in all shapes and sizes. Volunteers are needed for fundraising, behind the scenes in the office, stable hands, photography, stable maintenance, horse care, training, and so many other positions.
Save the date for TROT's Mane Event Pioneer Hoedown:
TROT's 10th year celebration will be held on June 22nd at 5 pm at the Conner Corral – Home of TROT at 104 East 41st Place in Kennewick, WA 99337.
