Police in Kennewick are asking if this person looks familiar to you?

Have you Seen the Suspect Around the City of Kennewick?

Kennewick Police Officers are asking for your help in identifying this person. Detectives say the person in the photos below has been shoplifting from businesses in Kennewick.

If you have any information, contact the Kennewick Police Department

If you have any information that could help the Kennewick Police in their investigation, please contact them by calling (509) 628-0333, or you can provide an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com. The case number is Case #24-022760

Photo of Kennewick Shoplifting Suspect

A photo of the shoplifting suspect in Kennewick (KPD) A photo of the shoplifting suspect in Kennewick (KPD) loading...

Kennwick Police Case #24-022760

