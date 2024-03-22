One is rushed to the hospital after an alleged burglary and shooting in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Alleged Burglary and Shooting in Milton-Freewater Details

Last week ( March 14th, 2024) at around 10:30 am, The Milton-Freewater Police Department got a call to a home in town for a burglary with shots fired incident.

Photo: Milton-Freewater Police Photo: Milton-Freewater Police loading...

One Victim in the Shooting was Rushed to a Nearby Hospital by Milton-Freewater Rural Ambulance crews.

According to officers, some had said a person had been shot inside the home. Police Officers responded along with medics. After arriving, Police found one person had been shot. The gunshot victim was rushed to the Hospital by Milton-Freewater Rural Ambulance crews.

Police lights in a city at dusk Getty / Canva loading...

According to Milton-Freewater Police, the Shooting is believed to be an isolated incident .

The Milton-Freewater Police say they are investigating the Shooting and alleged burglary. They also added that this is an isolated incident at this time, and there are no public safety concerns.

Related Area Crime and News Stories on NewsRadio 610 KONA

HELP SOLVE CRIMES IN RICHLAND: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE SUSPECTS?

The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area. See a list of the suspects and their crimes below in this week's feature. Read more here

COMMUNITY URGED TO ASSIST KENNEWICK POLICE IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUAL

The Washington State Department of Corrections and Kenneck Police are on the lookout for a wanted person. Read the full story.