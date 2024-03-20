Help Solve Crimes In Richland: Can You Identify These Suspects?

Safeway suspect (Photo: RPD)

The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area. See a list of the suspects and their crimes below in this week's feature.

  • Safeway Shoplifting Suspect

Police say this young man is suspected of stealing from the George Washington Way Safeway store.

Safeway suspect
(Photo: RPD)
Safeway Shoplifter Case Number: 24-009296

 

  • An Alleged Truck Theif

 This man is suspected of stealing a 2021 Toyota Tundra from the victim's residence in the Country Ridge area.

Truck theft suspect
(Photo: RPD)
Truck Theft Case Number: 24-010478 

 

  • Dentist Office Vandalism Suspect

Officers say this man is suspected of causing significant damage to View Point Dental off of Columbia Point Drive.

Dental office suspect
(Photo: RPD)
Dentist Office Vandalism Suspect Case  Number: 24-010515

 

  • A Suspected “Porch Pirate”

According to investigators, this man is wanted for stealing a package.

Package theft suspect
(Photo: RPD)
Porch Pirate Case number: 24-11147

 

If you Have Any Information, Call the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

Filed Under: Richland
Categories: Articles, Crime, KONA News, Tri-Cities News
