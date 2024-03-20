Help Solve Crimes In Richland: Can You Identify These Suspects?
The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area. See a list of the suspects and their crimes below in this week's feature.
Safeway Shoplifting Suspect
Police say this young man is suspected of stealing from the George Washington Way Safeway store.
Safeway Shoplifter Case Number: 24-009296
An Alleged Truck Theif
This man is suspected of stealing a 2021 Toyota Tundra from the victim's residence in the Country Ridge area.
Truck Theft Case Number: 24-010478
Dentist Office Vandalism Suspect
Officers say this man is suspected of causing significant damage to View Point Dental off of Columbia Point Drive.
Dentist Office Vandalism Suspect Case Number: 24-010515
A Suspected “Porch Pirate”
According to investigators, this man is wanted for stealing a package.
Porch Pirate Case number: 24-11147
If you Have Any Information, Call the Richland Police Department.
If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.
