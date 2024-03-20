The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area. See a list of the suspects and their crimes below in this week's feature.

Safeway Shoplifting Suspect

Police say this young man is suspected of stealing from the George Washington Way Safeway store.

Safeway suspect (Photo: RPD) Safeway suspect

(Photo: RPD) loading...

Safeway Shoplifter Case Number: 24-009296

An Alleged Truck Theif

This man is suspected of stealing a 2021 Toyota Tundra from the victim's residence in the Country Ridge area.

Truck theft suspect (Photo: RPD) Truck theft suspect

(Photo: RPD) loading...

Truck Theft Case Number: 24-010478

Dentist Office Vandalism Suspect

Officers say this man is suspected of causing significant damage to View Point Dental off of Columbia Point Drive.

Dental office suspect (Photo: RPD) Dental office suspect

(Photo: RPD) loading...

Dentist Office Vandalism Suspect Case Number: 24-010515

A Suspected “Porch Pirate”

According to investigators, this man is wanted for stealing a package.

Package theft suspect (Photo: RPD) Package theft suspect

(Photo: RPD) loading...

Porch Pirate Case number: 24-11147

If you Have Any Information, Call the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

Related Tri-Cities Crime Story