The National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken will move their games off Root Sports and over to a network channel. They will also become the first NHL team to set up a streaming partnership with Amazon's Prime Video.

According to the team, the streaming deal with Prime Video is for all non-nationally televised games and will be available to Amazon Prime members in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. The move for Kraken and Amazon might have been prompted by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who has a minority stake in the Kraken ownership group.

Seattle will partner with Tegna for the TV broadcasts, with most of the broadcasts airing on KONG-TV in Seattle. Some of the games will be on KING, the NBC affiliate in Seattle. Games will also be broadcast on Tegna-owned stations in Portland, Oregon (KGW), and Spokane, Washington (KREM).

Seattle had spent its first three years on Root Sports, which the Seattle Mariners primarily own. However, the network has run into financial and production issues in the past year, which has left its future in question.

Kraken owner Sam Holloway said in a statement: "ROOT has been a terrific partner for us; we have appreciated their support as we determined our broadcast plans moving forward. Today's announcement is a game-changer for our fans. Our goal is to increase how they can watch our games -- whether they're cheering us on at home or on the go. Having TEGNA and Prime Video as trusted partners is a dream come true."