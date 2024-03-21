The Washington State Department of Corrections and Kenneck Police are on the lookout for a wanted person.

The Suspect in an assault case now has an Additional Warrant.

In a post on a Kennewick Police Department Social Media page, The Washington State Department of Corrections says they are currently keeping tabs and supervising Juan Pasos-Monge for an Assault 2nd degree. According to the law-enforcement authorities, Pasos-Monge now has an active warrant for failure to comply with supervision.

attachment-wanted loading...

If you have any info on the Suspect and his location, call the Kennewick Police Department.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 509-628-0333 or online at www.kpdtips.com

Related Tri-Cities Crime Stories

HELP SOLVE CRIMES IN RICHLAND: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE SUSPECTS?

The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area. See a list of the suspects and their crimes below in this week's feature.

Read the full story at 610kona.com

PUBLIC URGED TO AID INVESTIGATION OF A KENNEWICK THEFT

Read the full story at 610kona.com

Merrick Parnell’s Top Stories on NewsRadio 610 KONA

There is an update in the I-5 shooting case back in Febuary on the Freeway south of Seattle.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 27-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lily Gladstone, an American actress of Native American descent, has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mollie, an Osage woman who survived the Osage Indian murders, in Martin Scorsese's crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon."