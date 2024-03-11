Several People are Wanted for their Role in an assault at a bar in Kennewick.

Police are hoping to find the suspects in the Kennewick Bar Assault

The Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help in identifying these suspects. According to officers, these folks Investigators say the people pictured below were involved in an assault at Uncle Sam’s Saloon back in February.

attachment-kpd sams fight The suspects in the Uncle Sam's Saloon Assault Case Photo KPD loading...

Police are Asking Anyone with Info on the Case to Call Them

If you have any information on who he may be, please contact the Kennewick Police Department at (509) 628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

Merrick Parnell's Top Stories on News Radio 610 KONA

There is an update on the I-5 shooting case back in February on the Fredway south of Seattle.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 27-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lily Gladstone, an American actress of Native American descent, has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mollie, an Osage woman who survived the Osage Indian murders, in Martin Scorsese's crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon."