The Richland Police Department is asking for your help identifying several people involved in a retail theft spree in the city. Police say these suspects have been swiping from several well-known stores in the area.

A Pair of Target Theft Suspects

Detectives say these two suspects are wanted for retail theft at the Richland Target.

The Case number is: #24-008302

The Alleged Kohls Shoplifter

According to the department, this suspect is wanted for a retail theft at the Richland Kohl's.

The case number is: #24-009015

A Suspect in an Organized Theft Case

Investigators say this suspect is wanted in connection with an organized retail theft at the Richland Target.

The case number is: #24-009224

Another Shoplifting Suspect

Lastly, Police say this suspect is wanted for a theft at an unspecified Richland business.

The case number is: #24-009491

Contact the Richland Police Department if you have any Information .

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

