This Weekend, on march March 16th, you can take a walk through Richland History.

Take a Stroll Through Historic Wartime Neighborhoods in Richland

Join tour guides this Saturday as they take you through the historic Wartime Era “Alphabet homes.”

The tour of the classic houses will begin at nine in the morning (9 AM) at the Corner of Wilson Street and Johnston Avenue by Chief Jo Middle School. Walks are weather-permitting.

The historic Richland Alphabet Houses (City of Richland) The historic Richland Alphabet Houses

(City of Richland) loading...

Registration Info

There is no fee but you must pre-register online with the link here.

If you have any questions, please call 509-942-7529.

Merrick Parnell's Stories on NewsRadio 610 KONA

There is an update in the I-5 shooting case back in Febuary on the Freeway south of Seattle.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 27-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lily Gladstone, an American actress of Native American descent, has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mollie, an Osage woman who survived the Osage Indian murders, in Martin Scorsese's crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon."