Deer Causes Car Crash in Benton County
You will never believe or guess what could have caused an early week car crash in the Tri-Cities.
The Crash Near Horn Rapids Golf Course in Benton County
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says a deer walking across the roadway caused the wreck earlier this week near the Horn Rapids Golf Course.
A Deer was to Blame for the Crash in Benton County in the Horn Rapids Area
Deputies say the crash was caused by the driver trying to avoid the “jaywalking” deer while driving along Twin Bridges Road near Weidle Road. After missing the deer, the vehicle slammed into the guard rail. Benton County Sheriff's Investigators temporarily closed the stretch of road, but it has since been reopened.
