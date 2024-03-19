One person is in the hospital after a crash that involved a tractor and an SUV.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a crash on Monday morning. Deputies say a White SUV was driving when it smashed into the back of a tractor.

Investigators say the tractor operator was transported to a local hospital but is stable. Deputies encourage drivers to be mindful of farm equipment and others sharing the roadway.

