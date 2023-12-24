2023 Christmas Day NBA Games

Christmas Day has become a pro basketball and the National Basketball Association (NBA) marquee day.

2023 Christmas Day Games

December 25th

Bucks vs. Knicks (9 AM PT / Noon ET, ESPN)

Warriors vs. Nuggets (11:30 PT / 2:30 ET, ABC & ESPN)

Celtics vs. Lakers (3 PM / 5 ET, ABC & ESPN)

76ers vs. Heat (5 PM / 8 ET, ESPN)

Mavericks vs. Suns (7:30 PT / 10:30 ET, ESPN)

History of the NBA Christmas Day Games

The NBA has played games on Christmas Day since 1947. Here is a look at the inaugural NBA Christmas Day games.

Baltimore Bullets 87 vs. Chicago Stags 70 at the Baltimore Coliseum

New York Knicks 89 vs. Providence Steamrollers 75 at Madison Square Garden (III)

Washington Capitols 73 at St. Louis Bombers 56 at the Saint Louis Arena

NFL Christmas Day Games

The National Football League (NFL) will also play a slate of games on Christmas Day.

Here is a look at those games:

2023 NFL Christmas Day Games

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 AM PT (On CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:30 PM PT (On FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 PM PT ( On ABC)

2023-2024 College Football Bowl Games

College football will not play a college football bowl game on Christmas Day but there are college football games surrounding the Christmas holiday.

2023-2023 College Football Bowl Season

College Football Fans can Attend a Bowl Game in Nearby Idaho.

The game is just around a four-hour drive from the Tri-Cities and the NewsRadio 610 KONA listening area.

Boise, Idaho, will host the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23, 2023. The game will be held at Albertson’s Stadium, the Boise State University Broncos home, and home of the famous “smurf turf” (blue astroturf). This season, the game’s title sponsor is the Idaho Potato Commission marketing board.

The Idaho Potato Bowl will be played at BSU's Albertson Stadium Photo: Graye Parnell The Idaho Potato Bowl will be played at BSU's Albertson Stadium

The 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Matchup

The 2023 game will feature the Utah State Aggies out of the Mountain West Conference and the Georgia State Panthers from the Sunbelt Conference. The game is one of the many college football bowl games that will cap off the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision season.