2023-2024 College Football Bowl Game Schedule
College Football Bowl Season is Here
The holiday season is here, which means the College Football Bowl season is here. NewsRadio 610 KONA has your bowl schedule in case you want to sneak away from that holiday get-together to take in some football action or watching the bowl games is a time-honored holiday tradition.
2023-2024 NCAA College Football Bowl Schedule
(All times PT)
Saturday, Dec. 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Conway, South Carolina
8 am PT, ESPN
Celebration Bowl
Florida A&M vs. Howard
Atlanta, Georgia
9 am PT, ABC
New Orleans Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
11:15 am PT, ESPN
Cure Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State
Orlando, Florida
12:30 PM PT, ABC
New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State
Albuquerque, New Mexico
2:45 pm PT, ESPN
LA Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State
Inglewood, California
4:30 pm PT, ABC
Independence Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Cal
Shreveport, Louisiana
6:15 pm PT, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 18
Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl)
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Nassau, Bahamas (Temporarily relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina)
11:30 am PT, ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl
Marshall vs. UTSA
Frisco, Texas
6 pm, ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boca Raton Bowl
USF vs. Syracuse
Boca Raton, Florida
5 pm, ESPN
Friday, Dec. 22
Gasparilla Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. UCF
Tampa, Florida
3:30 pm PT, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham Bowl
Troy vs. Duke
Birmingham, Alabama
9 am PT, ABC
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Montgomery, Alabama
9 am PT, ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force vs. James Madison
Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 pm PT, ABC
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Boise, Idaho
12:30 PT, ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
4 pm PT, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah
Las Vegas, Nevada
4:30 PT, ABC
Hawai'i Bowl
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Honolulu, Hawai'i
7:30 pm PT, ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Detroit, Michigan
11 am PT, ESPN
First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice
Dallas, Texas
2:30 pm PT, ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV
Phoenix, Arizona
6 pm PT, ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Annapolis, Maryland
11 am PT, ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Charlotte, North Carolina
2:30 pm PT, ESPN
Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal
San Diego, California
5 pm PT, FOX
Texas Bowl
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Houston, Texas
6 pm PT, ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl
No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College
Boston, Massachusetts
8 am PT, ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.)
The Bronx, New York
11:15 am PT, ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State
Orlando, Florida
2:45 pm PT, ESPN
Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona
San Antonio, Texas
6:15 pm PT, ESPN
Friday, Dec. 29
Gator Bowl
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
Jacksonville, Florida
9 am PT, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State
El Paso, Texas
11 am, CBS
Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State
Memphis, Tennessee
12:30 pm PT, ESPN
Cotton Bowl
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
Dallas, Texas
5 pm PT, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 30
Peach Bowl
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Atlanta, Georgia
9 am PT, ESPN
Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nashville, Tennessee
11 am PT, ABC
Orange Bowl
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Miami Gardens, Florida
1 pm PT, ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming vs. Toledo
Tucson, Arizona
1:30 pm PT, Barstool
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin
Tampa, Florida
9 am PT, ESPN2
Citrus Bowl
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Orlando, Florida
10 am PT, ABC
Fiesta Bowl
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
Glendale, Arizona
10 am PT, ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Pasadena, California
2 pm PT, ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
New Orleans, Louisiana
5:45 pm PT, ESPN
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Houston, Texas
4:30 pm PT, ESPN
