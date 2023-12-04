2023-2024 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

College Football Bowl Season is Here

The holiday season is here, which means the College Football Bowl season is here. NewsRadio 610 KONA has your bowl schedule in case you want to sneak away from that holiday get-together to take in some football action or watching the bowl games is a time-honored holiday tradition.

2023-2024 NCAA College Football Bowl Schedule

(All times PT)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Conway, South Carolina

8 am PT, ESPN

Celebration Bowl

Florida A&M vs. Howard

Atlanta, Georgia

9 am PT, ABC

New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

11:15 am PT, ESPN

Cure Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State

Orlando, Florida

12:30 PM PT, ABC

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2:45 pm PT, ESPN

LA Bowl

UCLA vs. Boise State

Inglewood, California

4:30 pm PT, ABC

Independence Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Cal

Shreveport, Louisiana

6:15 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 18

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl)

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Nassau, Bahamas (Temporarily relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina)

11:30 am PT, ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl

Marshall vs. UTSA

Frisco, Texas

6 pm, ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl

USF vs. Syracuse

Boca Raton, Florida

5 pm, ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Tampa, Florida

3:30 pm PT, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

Troy vs. Duke

Birmingham, Alabama

9 am PT, ABC

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Montgomery, Alabama

9 am PT, ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs. James Madison

Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 pm PT, ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Georgia State vs. Utah State

Boise, Idaho

12:30 PT, ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

4 pm PT, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern vs. Utah

Las Vegas, Nevada

4:30 PT, ABC

Hawai'i Bowl

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina

Honolulu, Hawai'i

7:30 pm PT, ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Detroit, Michigan

11 am PT, ESPN

First Responder Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice

Dallas, Texas

2:30 pm PT, ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV

Phoenix, Arizona

6 pm PT, ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech

Annapolis, Maryland

11 am PT, ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

2:30 pm PT, ESPN

Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal

San Diego, California

5 pm PT, FOX

Texas Bowl

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Houston, Texas

6 pm PT, ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl

No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College

Boston, Massachusetts

8 am PT, ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.)

The Bronx, New York

11:15 am PT, ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State

Orlando, Florida

2:45 pm PT, ESPN

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

San Antonio, Texas

6:15 pm PT, ESPN

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl

No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky

Jacksonville, Florida

9 am PT, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State

El Paso, Texas

11 am, CBS

Liberty Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State

Memphis, Tennessee

12:30 pm PT, ESPN

Cotton Bowl

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri

Dallas, Texas

5 pm PT, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

Atlanta, Georgia

9 am PT, ESPN

Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

11 am PT, ABC

Orange Bowl

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Miami Gardens, Florida

1 pm PT, ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming vs. Toledo

Tucson, Arizona

1:30 pm PT, Barstool

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin

Tampa, Florida

9 am PT, ESPN2

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Orlando, Florida

10 am PT, ABC

Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

Glendale, Arizona

10 am PT, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Pasadena, California

2 pm PT, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

New Orleans, Louisiana

5:45 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Houston, Texas

4:30 pm PT, ESPN