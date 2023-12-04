2023-2024 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

College Football Bowl Season is Here

The holiday season is here, which means the College Football Bowl season is here. NewsRadio 610 KONA has your bowl schedule in case you want to sneak away from that holiday get-together to take in some football action or watching the bowl games is a time-honored holiday tradition.

2023-2024 NCAA College Football Bowl Schedule

(All times PT)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Conway, South Carolina
8 am PT, ESPN

Celebration Bowl
Florida A&M vs. Howard
Atlanta, Georgia
9 am PT, ABC

New Orleans Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
11:15 am PT, ESPN

Cure Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State
Orlando, Florida
12:30 PM PT, ABC

New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State
Albuquerque, New Mexico
2:45 pm PT, ESPN

LA Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State
Inglewood, California
4:30 pm PT, ABC

Independence Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Cal
Shreveport, Louisiana
6:15 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 18

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl)
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Nassau, Bahamas (Temporarily relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina)
11:30 am PT, ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl
Marshall vs. UTSA
Frisco, Texas
6 pm, ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl
USF vs. Syracuse
Boca Raton, Florida
5 pm, ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. UCF
Tampa, Florida
3:30 pm PT, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl
Troy vs. Duke
Birmingham, Alabama
9 am PT, ABC

Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Montgomery, Alabama
9 am PT, ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force vs. James Madison
Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 pm PT, ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Boise, Idaho
12:30 PT, ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
4 pm PT, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah
Las Vegas, Nevada
4:30 PT, ABC

Hawai'i Bowl
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Honolulu, Hawai'i
7:30 pm PT, ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Detroit, Michigan
11 am PT, ESPN

First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice
Dallas, Texas
2:30 pm PT, ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV
Phoenix, Arizona
6 pm PT, ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Annapolis, Maryland
11 am PT, ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Charlotte, North Carolina
2:30 pm PT, ESPN

Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal
San Diego, California
5 pm PT, FOX

Texas Bowl
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Houston, Texas
6 pm PT, ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl
No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College
Boston, Massachusetts
8 am PT, ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.)
The Bronx, New York
11:15 am PT, ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl
No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State
Orlando, Florida
2:45 pm PT, ESPN

Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona
San Antonio, Texas
6:15 pm PT, ESPN

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
Jacksonville, Florida
9 am PT, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State
El Paso, Texas
11 am, CBS

Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State
Memphis, Tennessee
12:30 pm PT, ESPN

Cotton Bowl
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
Dallas, Texas
5 pm PT, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Atlanta, Georgia
9 am PT, ESPN

Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nashville, Tennessee
11 am PT, ABC

Orange Bowl
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Miami Gardens, Florida
1 pm PT, ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Wyoming vs. Toledo
Tucson, Arizona
1:30 pm PT, Barstool

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin
Tampa, Florida
9 am PT, ESPN2

Citrus Bowl
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Orlando, Florida
10 am PT, ABC

Fiesta Bowl
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
Glendale, Arizona
10 am PT, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Pasadena, California
2 pm PT, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
New Orleans, Louisiana
5:45 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Houston, Texas
4:30 pm PT, ESPN

