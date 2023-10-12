West Richland Update on Water Main Break

The City of West Richland is still trying to figure out what exactly caused a water main to break last month.

Water from the break damaged a section of South 38th Avenue, prompting its closure for several days.

Public Works Director Roscoe Slade says crews identified issues with how the water main was installed.

"The pipe looked like it was sun-bleached. It looked like the bedding had some larger rocks around it. So, all those play into a factor causing it to fail." Slade said.

Slade says the water main is 20 years old, but it's designed to last 100 years.

Crews have repaired the road enough to open 38th avenue. The compromised portion of the road will be rebuilt in the spring.

