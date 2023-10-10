Something Sweet Coming to Tri-Cities’ Candy Mountain

A sweet adventure is planned for Candy Mountain outside West Richland next month.

Mirror Ministries is inviting everyone out to the 195-acre site overlooking the Tri-Cities for its Candy Land Run.

"This is really a family, friendly event. We want families to come out, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, and grandkids." said Donor Development Manager Chris Haughee.

The run, hike or walk event features three routes named after features from the classic board game: Gumdrop Loop, Chocolate Route and Licorice Trail.

"The aid stations are giving you candy as well as water or whatever you might need to keep you going along the run. So, absolutely this would have gotten me involved in doing five K's a lot earlier if something like this existed." Haughee said.

The event will take place November 4th, 2023. Online registration closes November 2nd at 8pm. Shirt and hoodie orders will end October 12th at 8pm.

For more information and sign-up, we've set up a link here.

Mirror Ministries responds to domestic minor sex trafficking. The organization is opening Esther's Home, the state's first restoration home for survivors of sex trafficking.

To learn more about the outreach effort, go here.

Get our free mobile app