The 7 Best Biking Trails in Tri-Cities and Why

Portland and Seattle recently made the list of best biking cities.

What about Tri-Cities? Sadly, not one made the list. Do you love biking as much as me? I'm an avid fan of cycling, and enjoy outdoor rides that aren't so challenging. While I do LOVE a challenging spin class every now and then, I much prefer a leisurely outdoor ride along a paved trail. And, if there's a river view, even better.

I did some digging and have what I believe to be the best list of bike trails in Tri-Cities.

You'll have to let us know, which is your favorite? What do you love about biking? Is there a trail NOT on the list?

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington

Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know.

I've NEVER biked Badger or Candy Mountains and don't know that I could. I have cruised along the paved trail at Leslie Groves Park in Richland many times.

In fact, the City of Richland has implemented a speed limit on shared trails. (Courtesy of Richland CityView)

If you've never experienced Richland's Riverfront Trail, it's amazing. and, everyone can bike or walk it. It's 7 miles and paved. The trail connects Howard Amon Park, Leslie Groves Park, and Washington State University Tri-Cities.

When I lived in Pensacola, FL, I loved biking the endless miles of beautiful, serene beachfront. Huge motels were in development along the Gulf Coast. And, you could cool off by taking a dip in the cool ocean. I'm not too sure I could handle the humidity of Florida today. I love Washington. For more scenic trails in the PNW, go here.

