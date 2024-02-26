Tri-Cities Largest Home is Truly Amazing SEE INSIDE [PHOTOS]
Known as the Naoi Cailini Oga Estate this massive home in Kennewick has over 21,000 square feet of living space which makes it the largest home in the Tri-Cities area. The estate includes 7 over-the-top luxurious bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a 6+ car garage, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, a sauna, and a hot tub - to say it has everything is an understatement.
A taste of what's inside
From the grand foyer to the formal dining to the large living areas, multiple fireplaces, and a luxurious master suite that feels like an entirely separate home – the finishing touches on this masterpiece will take your breath away.
The Chef’s kitchen is amazing and includes custom-built cabinets, a butler’s pantry, and a coffee bar. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art home theater, an art studio, a gym (with a ballet bar), and there’s even an apartment with a separate entrance.
The home has its own vineyard
There’s plenty of outdoor space with balconies overlooking the surrounding Tri-Cities hills and its vineyard below. The vineyard covers 3 acres and produces high-quality Carménère wine.
The winery has an incredible history with the vineyard named after an owner’s family – “Naoi Cailini Oga”, meaning “Nine Young Maidens” in Gaelic. The home sold for $3.75 million dollars in January 2022. Scroll down and take a tour of the Tri-Cities' largest home, and likely the most elegant as well.
