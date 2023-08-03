Kennewick Outreach to Open First Home for Victims of Sex Work

For the last eight years, Mirror Ministries has been serving victims of human trafficking in the Tri-Cities region. Its outreach center in Kennewick offers therapeutic services for those who've been forced, tricked or threatened into sex work.

"Art therapy, music therapy, kickboxing, pie baking, whatever it is to draw people in and help start that healing process. We partner with various clinical counselors, either in house or sending to partner agencies in the Tri Cities." Executive Director Trisha McFarlan said.

It is estimated that more than 200 underage kids are trafficked locally through the Tri-Cities on a given night. Mirror Ministries works with an average of 80 survivors in a given month.

Now Mirror Ministries is opening Esther's House in Northern Franklin County. It will be the first restoration home in Washington State for young victims of sex trafficking.

McFarlan says Esther's house will be a place of hope for children and teens in need of healing.

"To go through that healing process, to go from the learned survival of how do I survive to a whole another aspect. But when they choose that, when they're ready, we're there with those different options and we're excited. Esther's home is beautiful and peaceful. It's nice to go out there and work." McFarlan said.

Mirror Ministries has a 24/7 hotline for victims of domestic minor sex trafficking. It's 509-212-9995.

Mirror Ministries depends on donations to help with kitchen and food items along with outreach center supplies.

The outreach center's main fundraiser is September 9th at 8am. It's the 8th annual breakfast at Central Church in Richland.

We've set up a link to buy your tickets to the event. There's also information about volunteering if you would like to help.

