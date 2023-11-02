We Now Know The Happiest City In Washington (& It Ain’t Seattle)!

"Suck It Seattle" - Tony Evans

That's the quote from my friend Tony after hearing the news that Tacoma is one of the happiest places to live in the United States. I would usually say there's a thing as a "sore winner", but I'm going to allow this one!

OutsideOnline.com has come out with its survey of the top 15 happiest places to live in the United States, and only two places in the Pacific Northwest made it in the top 15. Hood River, Oregon and Tacoma, Washington!



So what was the criteria to decide that people in Tacoma were happier than Seattle? Well, angry grunge music wasn't born in Tacoma, so I guess that could be one tell tale sign. But the main factors dealt with home and rental prices, walking and biking distances to places, demographics, and simply things to do. Break that down by the population and take the averages, and then get the opinions from people who have lived there, that is how Outside figured out the happiness level.



Some of the other cities to make the list is Reno, Nevada (naturally), Cincinnati, Ohio, Plano, Texas, and the "Big Easy" New Orleans, Louisiana (to name a few).



Where is the happiest place you've ever been? Have you ever been happy in Tacoma? Are there other cities in Washington that you feel are "Happier" than Tacoma? Tap the App and let us know.

