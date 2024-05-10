Major Airline Headquartered in Seattle Wins 2nd Highest Four Star Airline Award

There's been a few times where I've flown on a plane owned by a four star award-winning airline.

You've probably flown on it too, especially if you live in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle is the home headquarters for the 2024 second place winner for 4-star APEX rating.

Have you guessed which airline I'm talking about yet?

Here's a hint. I know you can recognize it by it's logo:

Alaska Airlines Logo Stephen Brashear/Getty Images loading...

The airline got its official name in 1944, when McGee Airways, and Star Air Service combined to form a new conglomerate.

The main flights focused on servicing patrons in the Alaska region. In the 60s, after several new airline mergers, Alaska Airlines began flights to Seattle.

FUN FACT: You might notice the name Horizon Air with service to wherever on your boarding pass. That's because Horizon merged with Alaska Airlines in 1987.

(I hope you use this fun fact the next time you're on Jeopardy!)

Alaska Airlines made it's hub at the Seattle International Airport it's home base. It now runs direct flights to 125 cities in the U.S. and six countries, including Belize, Guatemala, Mexico, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Canada.

Alaska Airlines Announces Plan To Buy Hawaiian Airlines For $1.9B Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

There has been talk of Hawaiian Air merging with Alaska Airlines. The deal is expected to be finalized sometime in 2025 and will become part of the Alaska Air Group (Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines) according to SimpleFlying.com.

Alaska Airlines Announces Plan To Buy Hawaiian Airlines For $1.9B Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

If you want to go down an Alaska Airlines rabbit hole, research "sustainable credits" and see if you're down with that.

Delta Airlines also uses Sea-Tac as a hub, but it's headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia.

