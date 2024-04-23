I've heard of a beer run but this is ridiculous.

Actually, it sounds like a lot of fun.

On Saturday, September 14, there's going to be the Cowiche Brew Run at Cowiche Breek Brewery (514 Thompson Road Bldg #2) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They say it's a run, but you can really go at your own pace.

It's a 5K run, walk, hop, skip, or crawl, and it's welcomed for all ages.. A very different kind of beer crawl, but still. It's bound to be a fun event with great people.

You can register to be a part of this on the Cowiche Brew Run website.

Your registration includes t-shirt, running bib, and even a pint of Cowiche Creek beer. (You must be 21 and up to consume any beer, of course.)

There's a fun vendor event happening right afterwards, too!

The after party will feature some 25 local vendors and is free to attend. A great way to spend the day!

There are a few things you should know if you're planning on attending, including the roads are not blocked off, so you'll need to be aware of that.

Plus, although this race is dog-friendly, your dog will need to stay on a leash.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO ENTER THE COWICHE BREW RUN?

If you plan on doing the 5K, the entry fee is $30 for ages 18 and up. Kids under age 11 can run for free, and children ages 12 to 17 are $15 each.

You can get a full list of the event on this website.

The Cowiche Brew Run benefits the People for People Meals on Wheels Commercial Kitchen Project.

You can get more info on that at mypfp.org.

