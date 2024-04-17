9 to 5 the Musical Comes to the Stage Larger than Life at Warehouse Theatre
I was knee-high to a june bug when the movie 9 to 5 was released in 1980.
I was old enough to know who Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin were and that their boss was a meanie, but not quite old enough of a whippersnapper to understand what the movie 9 to 5 was really about!
(Or why so many adults seemed to be infatuated with this movie!)
I haven't watched 9 to 5 as an adult, but I'm sure that NOW I would be able to appreciate all of the office humor and adult jokes.
That's it, I'm going to watch it as soon as I finish writing this article! (It's available on streaming services for less than 4 bucks on Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, and Google Play movies.)
I think it's cool that we'll get to see the 9 to 5 movie played out and performed live on stage right here in Yakima at the Warehouse Theatre. (See the main cast below)
Performances of 9 to 5 the Musical will run from May 2nd thru May 18th at 7 p.m.
*Please note: 9 to 5 the Musical is not a kids show! It is highly recommended that attendees be at least ages 13 years old and up.
9 TO 5 (FILM) SYNOPSIS: 9 to 5 was a movie about three ladies who worked for a jerk of a boss. They end up kidnapping him (spoiler alert). I only know the latter part because I looked the movie up on TikTok to see if there were any funny clips I could include in this article. Hopefully, it doesn't give too much away!
WAREHOUSE THEATRE'S 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL MAIN CAST:
Violet--Aimee Hostetler
Doralee--Tishra Beeson
Judy--Amy Turner
Franklin Hart--Matt Kincannon
Roz Keith--Megan Hawkins
Special matinees will be held on May 11th and May 18th.
Tickets will be available starting April 26th.
Warehouse Theatre
1610 S 24th Ave in Yakima
