Italian Dwarf Metal Band “Wind Rose” Set to Rock Seattle Tuesday

If you love rock or metal music and fantasy like Lord of the Rings, you will be upset if you miss this show.

Wind Rose Headlines First World Tour: Seattle & Portland Shows This Week

You probably have no idea who Wind Rose is and I wouldn't blame you. Six months ago, I had no idea who Wind Rose was either until I saw a viral video of them on Instagram. The video started with a simple question in text..."How old were you when you first learned about dwarf metal?" Since that moment, Wind Rose has taken up about 95% of my music listening time, and I have become a big fan. All their music is from the perspective of dwarves and they sing about digging in mines, fighting orcs and elves, or getting drunk off mugs of mead. The first song I heard by Wind Rose was their hit "Diggi Diggi Hole", which was first conceived by gamers in a Minecraft viral video and formed into a metal earworm.

Imagine Lord of the Rings Mixed with Metal Guitars

Wikipedia says Wind Rose is "An Italian power metal band founded in 2009 in Pisa, Tuscany. The band has released five studio albums, most recently Warfront in June 2022." I have been listening to their last two albums almost constantly since I first found Wind Rose online almost 6 months ago. They are metal but not very hard by metal standards and have a unique Celtic feel to their sound. I grew up listening to Metallica, Stone Temple Pilots, Korn, and other metal bands through the 1990s. If you love any of those bands I listed, you should give Wind Rose a listen. Next thing you know you will be humming "I am a dwarf and I dig in a.... darn it."

Wind Rose Live in Concert: Tuesday in Seattle, Wednesday in Portland

Both the Seattle and Portland concerts are sold out, but you can catch them tonight at the Rickshaw Theater in Vancouver, BC, Canada. I haven't checked to see if you can get them on the resale sites but the official ticket vender has been sold out for a while. If I was going to make a list of my favorite Wind Rose songs to prepare you for the show, it would be Drunken Dwarves, We Rise, Diggi Diggi Hole, Gates of Ekrund, and The Art of War. I bought my tickets to the show months ago but if you are lucky enough to get your hands on one, I will see you there. Learn more about them on their official website at windroseofficial.com.