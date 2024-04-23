Debate Over The Lower Snake River Dams This Week in Pasco

The Lower Snake River Dams continue to be the object of scorn for some and the centerpiece of commerce and energy production (and much more) to others. There's been quite a bit of action regarding the dams in the last year, not much of it positive.

McNary Dam/Getty Images McNary Dam/Getty Images loading...

The first bit of bad news came in June of 2023 during a hearing with The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fishers at the Richland High School Auditorium. During that hearing the West Coast Administrator for NOAA, Jennifer Quan, revealed that confidential mediation was going on regarding the dams to ehich Congress was not privy.

Get our free mobile app

The result of that mediation was the agreement announced in December of last year that could open the door for removal of the four dams. The only entity that can legally authorize the removal of the dams is Congress. That doesn't mean the entities against the dams won't do everything they can to minimize their positive impacts to achieve that goal.

attachment-dam loading...

This Thursday, April 25th, Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-4th District) will be joined by Todd Meyers, the Environmental Director for the Washington Policy Center, and Nancy Hirsh Executive Director of the Northwest Energy Coalition to discuss the situation surrounding the dams and salmon numbers/recovery.

When I asked Todd Meyers about this debate and what those in attendance could expect he said

The Biden Administration continues to try and destroy the dams. This is an opportunity to hear the latest efforts to destroy the dams, and how the recent policies will affect our region.

It's an opportunity to find out the latest attempts in breaching the dams and what is being done to stop it. There has not been a vote scheduled as of this time to address the issue, but the pressure continues to be applied. Thursday night at 6pm at Columbia Basin College Room L-102 is where the event will be held.

CBC Facebook CBC Facebook loading...

The future of agriculture, energy production, the economic health of the region, irrigation, and the marine life in the Snake River system all hang in the balance.