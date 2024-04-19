Tri-Cities is gearing up for its second annual Earth Day celebration, and this year promises to be even bigger and more impactful than before. Sponsored by prominent organizations like Battelle, Bechtel, Ben Franklin Transit, Sustainable Tri-Cities, and Citizens Climate Education, the event aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire action within the community. What's more, admission is free, thanks to the generous support of these sponsors.

REACH Museum

Scheduled to take place at the REACH Museum, the Earth Day festivities offer something for everyone in the family. From electric vehicle showcases to educational activities hosted by over 25 community organizations, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with environmental initiatives firsthand. Additionally, Tri-Talks presentations will feature insights from scientists, students, and community groups, covering topics ranging from gardening and native planting to climate action plans and carbon capture.

Poetry Slam

One of the highlights of the event is the Poetry Slam organized by the Urban Poets Society. Scheduled for 2:30 PM, this spoken-word performance invites poets of all ages to share their heartfelt messages to or from the Earth. With a $150 prize awaiting the poet with the most impactful piece. Whether reading from a script or reciting from memory, poets will have three minutes to captivate the audience with their words.

Gears Up

As Tri-Cities gears up to celebrate Earth Day, the community is reminded of the importance of coming together to protect and preserve our planet for future generations. With a lineup of engaging activities and opportunities for creative expression, the Earth Day celebration promises to be a day filled with inspiration and action.

For more information and to stay updated on Earth Day 2024 events, visit REACH Museum's website.

