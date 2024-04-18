Exciting Premiere Of West Richland Community Market & Food Truck Nights This Wednesday

Everyone is invited to West Richland for all the fun at Flat Top Park (4705 W Van Giesen St.) beginning THIS Wednesday, April 24th, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The event promises a fusion of culinary delights to innovative marketplace offerings. These Wednesday evenings should not be missed.

Canva Canva loading...

"We are thrilled to invite the community to this year’s season of Wednesday in West Community Market & Food Truck Nights. We have added several new food options this season,” said Stephanie Haug, City Clerk and one of the City’s Market Managers. "This event has grown over the past few years and we’re excited to see it continue to thrive."

City of West Richland City of West Richland loading...

• Food Trucks

Make sure to arrive with an appetite. Local food trucks will be on site with a delicious variety. From International cuisine to favored comfort foods and desserts. There's something to satisfy every appetite.

• Community Market

Canva Canva loading...

The market features local vendors displaying handmade crafts, artisanal goods, fresh produce, and more. All are invited to enjoy the creativity of the community's talented artisans. You never know what treasure awaits.

Get our free mobile app

The City of West Richland invites residents, visitors, and supporters of local businesses to join us on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month through August 14th.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton