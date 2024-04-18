Exciting Premiere Of West Richland Community Market & Food Truck Nights This Wednesday
The City of West Richland presents the 2024 season of Wednesday West Community Market & Food Truck Nights!
Everyone is invited to West Richland for all the fun at Flat Top Park (4705 W Van Giesen St.) beginning THIS Wednesday, April 24th, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The event promises a fusion of culinary delights to innovative marketplace offerings. These Wednesday evenings should not be missed.
"We are thrilled to invite the community to this year’s season of Wednesday in West Community Market & Food Truck Nights. We have added several new food options this season,” said Stephanie Haug, City Clerk and one of the City’s Market Managers. "This event has grown over the past few years and we’re excited to see it continue to thrive."
Wednesday in West Community Market & Food Truck Nights will feature:
• Food Trucks
Make sure to arrive with an appetite. Local food trucks will be on site with a delicious variety. From International cuisine to favored comfort foods and desserts. There's something to satisfy every appetite.
• Community Market
The market features local vendors displaying handmade crafts, artisanal goods, fresh produce, and more. All are invited to enjoy the creativity of the community's talented artisans. You never know what treasure awaits.
The City of West Richland invites residents, visitors, and supporters of local businesses to join us on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month through August 14th.
