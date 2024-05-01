Richland Brothers Get Decades For Dealing Fentanyl

Two brothers from Richland will spend a combined 45 in years after being sentenced in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Washington. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian delivered the sentence after the pair were found guilty of Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl.

36-year-old Kyle Campbell received 25 years and his brother, 32-year-old Cameron Campbell, got 20 years in federal prison along with 5 years of supervision after they are released. Court documents revealed the Campbell brothers were trafficking large amounts of the deadly drug from Mexico to the Tri-Cities.

Starting in 2019 Kyle Campbell would travel to San Diego and meet a contact who would set him up with fentanyl-laced pills that were smuggled across the Southern border. Cameron Campbell took over the trips to San Diego when he was off Washington State Department of Corrections supervision.

Investigators discovered the Campbells received around 50,000 Fentanyl pills per month from early 2019 to February 2020. Then Cameron Campbell began taking buses to San Ysidro and to Mexico. When he took a bus from San Ysidro to Toppenish on February 12th of 2020, agents closed in and seized the bags Campbell was carrying.

Following the execution of federal search warrant, agents recovered approximately 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills inside the seized bags They also seized a cell phone with detailed messages between Cameron and Kyle Campbell regarding their operation.

In July of 2020, a federal search warrant was executed at Kyle Campbell’s home. Agents located a safe with 400 fentanyl-laced pills, baggies with drug residue, a phone, cash, and multiple firearms. Agent also recovered another handgun from the bedroom of the home.

The Campbells, while awaiting trial, were also found to be smuggling drugs into the Benton County Jail which were set to be distributed to other inmates.